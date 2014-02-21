Sochi by the numbers

The Sochi Olympic Games are producing some pretty impressive numbers, from the participants, events, venues and accredited media to fun facts such as how many days Sochi had to prepare to host the Games. Below is a quick look at some of the more interesting figures associated with the 2014 Olympic Winter Games:

3 – Number of Olympic villages where athletes are housed during the Games. The Coastal Village is located near the city of Sochi, the Mountain Village hosts the sliding, alpine, snowboarding and freestyle athletes, and the Endurance Village is for biathletes and cross-country skiers.

6 – Grams of gold and 516 grams of silver that an Olympic gold medal is made of. In total, 1,300 medals were produced, with a combined total weight of more than 700kg.

7 – Sports over 15 disciplines in 98 events are included in the 2014 Winter Olympics. The three skating sport disciplines are figure skating, speed skating, and short track speed skating. The six FIS sport disciplines are alpine, cross-country skiing, freestyle, nordic combined, ski jumping and snowboarding. The sliding sport disciplines are bobsleigh, skeleton, and luge. The other three sports are biathlon, curling, and ice hockey.

11 – Venues that are brand new and were built from scratch. It was the biggest construction project in Winter Olympic history and involved more than 55,000 construction workers. The venues can hold a total of 120,000 spectators and were constructed specifically for these Olympic Games. The Coastal Cluster, where all of the indoor sports have been be played, was designed so that all of the venues are within walking distance for athletes and visitors.

12 – Events that made their debut at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games. Six of the events are from the FIS family including ladies and men’s ski halfpipe, ladies ski jumping, ladies and men’s ski slopestyle, ladies and men’s snowboard slopestyle, and ladies and men’s snowboard slalom.

18 – Days of competition, including the one day of qualification events the day before the Feb. 7 Opening Ceremony.

48 – Kilometers in distance between the ‘Coastal Cluster’ and the ‘Mountain Cluster’.

88 – National Olympic Committees in participation as of the midway point of the Games, an Olympic Winter Games record.

148 – Kilometers in distance of Sochi end-to-end. It is said to be the longest city in Europe.

Release courtesy of FIS